A status yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for Mayo, Galway, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal, as bitterly cold weather conditions are forecast for today and tomorrow.

Wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow can be expected today and tonight, with icy stretches and falls of snow in some areas.

Temperatures today will be no higher than 2-4 degrees, with sub-zero temperatures tonight along with a sharp to severe frost.

The status yellow warning remains in place until 7am tomorrow morning

Some showers of snow and sleet have been reported in areas across Co Mayo already today.