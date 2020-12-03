The managers of Ashford Castle and The Lodge at Ashford are among 29 business leaders who will sleep rough in Galway tomorrow night, to raise funds for COPE Galway.

This is the 9th annual Business Leaders Sleep Out.

Niall Rochford, general manager of Ashford Castle, Peter Fergus, manager of The Lodge at Ashford, GMIT President Dr Orla Flynn and Galway City Council manager Brendan McGrath will joins business owners, CEOs and managers in sleeping out on Shop Street over 12 hours tomorrow night, to raise awareness and funds for COPE Galway's Homeless Services.

In keeping with Covid-19 restrictions, the participants will be divided into small, separate pods with hygiene and social distancing in place.

COPE Galway says the ongoing shortage of suitable and affordable housing continues to be a challenge, as they support people in moving out of homelessness and securing a home of their own.

The Business Sleep Out is the charity's largest fundraising event, raising €850,000 over the past 8 years, and donations to the business leaders taking part can be made online at COPE Galway's website.