Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Covid-19 vaccines will be free to people across the country, as Ireland prepares to start vaccinations next month.

Speaking at a meeting of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party last night, the Taoiseach said vaccines would be rolled out in a sequence with healthcare workers, the elderly and nursing homes receiving them as as a priority.

It is expected that Covid-19 vaccines will be rolled out in Ireland and Europe from next month, with European regulators expected to decide on one application for approval “within weeks” and another shortly afterwards.

Mr Martin said last night as many as 10 vaccines could ultimately be available to Ireland as "part of the EU consortium".