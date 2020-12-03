Government funding of €1.35 million has been allocated this morning for Ireland West Airport Knock.

The grant aid will go towards the operating costs of the airport - under the Regional Airports Programme, and is targeted at safety and security operations, such as air traffic control, fire services and security.

Speaking to Midwest News this morning, the Minister of State for Transport Hildegarde Naughton acknowledged that this €1.35 million is part of the funding announced in the Budget for the Regional Airports Programme.