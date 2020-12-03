The Chief Medical Officer insists there's no room for complacency, despite Ireland having the lowest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the EU.

270 new cases were reported yesterday, along with five deaths.

Yesterday saw a spike in Covid cases in Mayo, with 25 new cases reported in the county.

There were 6 new cases in Roscommon, 5 in Galway and less than 5 in both counties Sligo and Leitrim.

Ireland's 14-day incidence rate is now 84 per 100,000 people - although 10 counties including Mayo have rates higher than the national average.

Dr Tony Holohan says it's important to keep up the progress we've achieved in recent weeks, and as the country moves into level 3, there's no room for complacency in our response to Covid-19.