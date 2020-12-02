Aurivo has awarded one of two places on its Gaffney & Mulleady Agriculture, Food & Nutrition Scholarship programme to Mayo native Jack Sweeney.

Jack from Ballina, studied at Jesus and Mary Secondary School, Gortnor Abbey before embarking on a Bachelor of Agri Science (Hons) at University College Dublin (UCD). Having grown up in the countryside near a dairy farm that he loved to visit, he developed a keen interest in agriculture and farming.

Now in its fourth year, Aurivo established and sponsors the programme in memory of Paddy Gaffney and Sean Mulleady who died tragically in 2013. The competition was open to students from Aurivo’s catchment area who undertake a level 7 or level 8 third level degree course in agriculture, food or nutrition.

Two scholarships, each worth €2,500, are awarded as part of Aurivo’s programme to recognise and reward academic excellence and support young achievers who wish to develop careers in an agri-related profession.