Tenders are to be with Roscommon County council before the end of this month (December) for the main contract for the 200 million euro road project between Ballaghaderreen and Scramogue.

This was confirmed this afternoon by Roscommon Fianna Fail Senator Eugene Murphy. The Senator says that while there had been some concern that the project may be delayed, his colleague deputy Dara Calleary has confirmed to him that it is on track.

The senator told Midwest News today that he is confident that the government funding for the major development along the N5 will be secured and that construction should get underway by the middle of next year (2021).

This is a notoriously poor section of the N5, the main primary road that links Mayo to Dublin.