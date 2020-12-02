The Christmas lights in Eyre Square in Galway were officially switched on last night by the Mayor of the City Mike Cubbard.

It occurred on the day that many retail shops re-opened for the first day of December trade, as Level 5 restrictions were reduced to Level 3.

Those visiting the city will now see the new lights “Lights of Hope” in Eyre Square from 4pm daily until the New Year.

Galway City Council has invested over €160,000 in the ‘Christmas in Galway’ experience this year with more lights and Christmas trees to be added across the city in the coming days.

Mayor Cubbard is inviting everyone into the city in their own time to look at the lights, that he described as "a batman light beam" rising into the night sky.