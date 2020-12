There are 22 patients on trolleys today at Sligo University Hospital, waiting for admission to a bed.

That's according to the latest figures from the INMO, which show 196 patients on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

Sligo is the third most-overcrowded in the country, after Limerick and Cork University hospitals.

Elsewhere in this region, there are 7 patients on trolleys at Mayo University Hospital, 10 at UHG and 2 at Porticuncla hospital in Ballinasloe.