It's been confirmed that a group of 86 Syrian refugees will be transferred to Ballaghadereen next week.

It's understood the group was due to come to Ireland during the Summer under the Irish Refugee Protection Programme, but this was postponed due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration & Youth has confirmed to Midwest News that plans are in place for the transfer of 86 Syrian refugees to the Emergency Reception & Orientation Centre in Ballaghadereen, and says it's likely the transfers will take place next week.

While the Ballaghadereen centre had been earmarked for closure, the Department said it's not in a position to confirm future plans for the facility.