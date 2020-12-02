It's 20 years this week since Mayo woman Sandra Collins disappeared without a trace.

Her family in Crossmolina are among hundreds of families today remembering their loved ones, on National Missing Persons Day.

An event is usually held in Dublin for the families of those missing, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, today's event is taking place online with the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Gardai have confirmed that 813 missing persons cases remain open, as of today.

Sandra Collins disappeared in Killala on the night of December 4th 2000.

Despite numerous appeals by her family and Gardai, her remains have never been located.

Sandra's siblings Patrick, David, Bridie and Mary are again appealing to anyone who has information on their sister to come forward - even at this late stage - so that Sandra can be laid to rest with her parents and her brother James.

Speaking to Midwest News today, Patrick Collins admitted this is a tough week for the family, as it marks 20 years since Sandra's sudden disappearance.