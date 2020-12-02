It’s been a challenge, but Hotel Westport’s General Manager Declan Heneghan is looking forward to reopening the hotel and all its facilities to guests from Friday next. Winter Wonder Land at the hotel’s sister facility at Westport House Estate will also open to the public from the same day.

From this Friday, cafes, restaurants and gastro pubs can all reopen, however, inter county travel remains prohibited until December 18th.

The travel restriction is certainly hitting the hotel sector nationally, but Declan says it will consolidate Hotel Westport’s ambition to make the Christmas 2020 experience for their regular and new guests better than ever, even if it will be a bit more regulated.

Declan has been speaking to Midwest News today about the excitement of opening the doors of Hotel Westport again.