Increased footfall in town centres across the region, has been evident since yesterday when the Level 3 Covid Restrictions kicked in.

There was a real sense of excitement as people could again shop for “non essential” items, and most towns were reporting additional traffic and people on the streets.

That situation is set to intensify by Friday when coffee shops, restaurants and gastro pubs can again open their doors, all adhering to the Covid regulations.

The President of Castlebar Chamber, Bernard Hughes of the Connaught Telegraph, says he’s very proud of traders in Castlebar who have assured that their premises are safe and are providing adequate space for customers, while in addition he has complimented the general public for their cooperation and adherence to the changed shopping environment.

Speaking to Midwest News today Bernard says it’s another busy day in the county town and the Christmas atmosphere is growing on the streets. He has again highlighted the importance of buying local and Irish this festive season.