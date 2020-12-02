A public consultation process has now opened into the River Deel drainage scheme in Crossmolina.

Following devastating flooding in the town in 2015 and 2016, plans were developed for a bypass channel for the River Deel, and the OPW has recently submitted the scheme to the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform.

Before the Minister can give formal confirmation for the scheme to proceed, an Environmental Impact Assessment Report requires a public consultation process, which has now opened.

Mayo FG Deputy Michael Ring says people can make submissions until 11th January.