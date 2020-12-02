Roscommon TD Denis Naughten has again called for additional paid leave for frontline workers who have been running our hospital and community services through two waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Independent TD first raised the issue in July, when the Taoiseach promised he would look at the possibility.

The Scottish Government has now pledged to pay every NHS and social care worker a 500 pounds Covid bonus, and Deputy Naughten says all frontline workers here should also receive some acknowledgement from their employers of the work they put in throughout the year.

In particular, he says the time is right for the Government to recognise the work of frontline health workers - many of whom have made huge personal sacrifices during the pandemic, including moving out of their homes and away from their families in some cases to keep them safe.

He says these workers should be acknowledged with - at a minimum - additional paid leave and is again asking the Government to consider his proposal.