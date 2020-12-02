18 more Covid-related deaths were announced last night, with most of those having taken place in November.

Health officials also confirmed 269 cases - this includes 16 new cases in Galway, 9 in Mayo and less than 5 in both Roscommon and Sligo.

73 new cases were confirmed in Dublin yesterday.

Meanwhile, the 14-day incidence rate of the virus nationally is now at 87 per 100,000 people.

8 counties still have rates higher than the national average, while the Connacht counties are all below the national average.

Mayo's 14-day rate is currently the highest in Connacht at 85 per 100,000 people, compared to 63 in Roscommon, 55 in Sligo 50 in Galway and 12 in Leitrim.