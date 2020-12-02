Britain has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use and said that it will be rolled out from early next week.Priority groups will be first to receive the vaccine - including care home residents, health and care staff, the elderly and the clinically-vulnerable.

Here, it's reported this morning that the State will pick up the liability for any claims resulting from COVID-19 vaccinations.

The companies producing the vaccine have been indemnified under the advanced purchase contracts signed with the European Commission.

The State Claims Agency will have responsibility for any claims and it's expected to be discussed by the expert group responsible for the roll-out of a vaccine.

The Department of Health has stressed that no vaccine will be rolled out in Ireland without European Medicines Agency authorisation and there will be ongoing monitoring of its success.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has rejected the idea that Ireland should appoint a minister with sole responsibility for rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine.