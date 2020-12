18 further deaths have been reported this evening from Covid-19.

The Department of Health says 15 of the deaths occurred in November, 1 in October and 2 are under investigation.

269 new cases of the virus have been confirmed this evening also.

This includes 16 new cases in Galway, 9 in Mayo and less than 5 in both Roscommon and Sligo.

The 14-day incidence rate of the virus nationally is now at 87 per 100,000 people.