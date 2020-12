Eirgird is encouraging people to have their say during the final days of public consultation on the North Connacht 110 KV power project.

The new electricity development will run from Ballina to Ballaghadereen, and a number of possible overhead line and underground cable routes are currently being evaluated.

Members of the public in Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo have until Friday week, 11th December, to submit feedback online at eirgridgroup.com.