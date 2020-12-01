Irish Water is informing customers in the Bellaghy area that they have been transferred back to the Lough Talt water supply, following the lifting of the boil water notice on the Lough Talt supply last week.

Customers in Bellaghy had been receiving water from the Charlestown Public Water Supply, but have now been transferred back to the Lough Talt supply, after the boil water notice which was in place for almost two years was lifted, following €10 million upgrade works.

As part of the upgrade works, Irish Water installed new treatment processes at the Lough Talt Water Treatment Plant, which mitigate against the formation of THMs, protect against cryptosporidium and improve the water quality.