New guidelines have been issued in relation to visits to nursing homes.

From next Monday, 7th December, residents can have one visit by one person per week when the country is at level 3 or 4 restrictions, and one visit every 2 weeks when at level 5.

It will come as a relief to many residents, as window visits only were permitted for the last number of weeks.

The Minister with responsibility for Older People Mary Butler has welcomed the new guidelines from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, and is asking all nursing home operators to make every practical effort to facilitate visiting in a safe way during Christmas and beyond.