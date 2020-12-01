Work is expected to start in January on the construction of the new Food Hub in Castlerea.

€2 million euro in funding is now in place for the project, which will see the development of 10 units for people hoping to develop a business food idea.

The facility will be located at the Demesne in Castlerea, adjacent to An Chisten, and it's hoped that it will employ up to 200 people at full capacity.

Local Fianna Fail Councillor Paschal Fitzmaurice has welcomed the green light from Government to proceed with their plans