Public health doctors say they will keep disruption to a minimum when they go on strike during the Covid-19 pandemic.

90 members of the Irish Medical Organisation will take part in a work-to-rule for three days in January.

They're accusing the Department of Health of refusing to engage with them for five months, as they seek the same pay as hospital consultants.

Dr Ina Kelly, from the IMO, says doctors are very reluctant to go on strike during the Covid crisis.