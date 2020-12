One person a week will be allowed to visit a Nursing Home resident through Level 3 and 4 Covid-19 restrictions.

Under Level 5 the rule would change to one person every two weeks.

Nursing Homes Ireland says new guidance on visits to nursing homes are a positive development for both families and residents.

It will take effect from December 7th and replaces window visits.

Tadhg Daly from Nursing Homes Ireland says strict health and safety measures will be in place during the visits: