Shops, gyms, hairdressers will re-open this morning as Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

People are still being advised to work from home and not to mix with other households.

From today, there's also a recommendation to wear a face mask outdoors on busy streets.

On Friday, restaurants and pubs serving food can welcome customers back.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, says it's important everyone keeps following public health advice as the country re-opens: