There has been one further death reported this evening from Covid-19, with 306 new cases of the virus.

One-third of the new cases are in Dublin.

In this region, there are 22 cases in Galway, 10 in Mayo, less than 5 in Sligo, and no new cases reported in either Roscommon or Leitrim.

The 14 day incidence rate of the virus is now at 89 per 100,000 people.

Roscommon's 14-day rate remains higher than the national average at 96.

All other Connacht counties have 14-day rates lower than the national average, with Leitrim remaining the lowest in the country.