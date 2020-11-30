A Ballaghadereen man has been recognised as the Irish Whiskey industry's Chairman's Awards for his outstanding contribution to the industry.

Noel Sweeney, a native of Ballaghadereen and Master Distiller at the Powerscourt Distillery in Wicklow was presented with an award by the outgoing chairman of Irish Whiskey David Stapleton.

Mr Sweeney started his career as quality control manager in Cooley Distillery in 1989 and rose through the ranks to become master distiller and blender of both Cooley and Kilbeggan Distilleries.

He played a leading role in the establishment of Drinks Ireland / Irish Whiskey - the representative association for the Irish whiskey industry - and in 2017 he was inducted into the World Whiskey Hall of Fame, while joining Powerscourt Distillery the same year.

Congratulating him on his award, David Stapleton said that, throughout his prestigious career, Noel Sweeney has contributed significantly to the revival of the Irish whiskey industry.