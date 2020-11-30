NUI Galway is leading a global UNESCO study on the impact of Covid-19 on young people's lives, as the pandemic has caused chronic loneliness and social isolation in young people.

Around 6,000 people aged between 18 and 35 from more than 100 countries applied to be researchers in the study, which will be co-ordinated by Professor Pat Dolan of NUI Galway.

Professor Dolan says the objective is for young people to work with other young people to find out how the pandemic has affected them personally, in their families and communities and lives, and to explore how they have coped.

Actor Cillian Murphy is supporting the project and will take part in the online launch on Friday next at 1pm.