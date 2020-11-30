]

A man in his late 40's has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Galway.

The collision occurred at about 6.30 this morning in Abbeyknockmoy.

The man who died was driving the vehicle involved, and was taken to University Hospital Galway where he since passed away.

A post mortem examination will be conducted later.

Forensic collision investigators are currently at the scene of the accident, and the road is closed with local diversions in place.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who witnessed this morning's collision or who has dash-cam footage from the area to contact Tuam Garda Station at 093 - 70840.