Two Mayo businesses have been named as finalists in the SFA National Small Business Awards 2021.

The Kiltimagh Park Hotel has been shortlisted for the Workplace Wellbeing award, while Claremorris-based engineering services company OSENG is a finalist in the Emerging New Business category.

The annual awards aim to celebrate the achievements of small business in Ireland, and recognise the vital contribution of the small business sector.

Four Galway businesses have been named as finalists - Topform, IMS Marketing, DentalOrg, and Pale Blue Dot Recruitment.

In all, 43 companies from 15 different counties have been selected as finalists, across 9 categories.