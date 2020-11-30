As many businesses across the region prepare for the lifting of Level 5 Covid Restrictions from tomorrow, moving into Level 3, Midwest News has been speaking to the owner of Cafe Rua and Rua, two businesses in Castlebar that have remained opened for take-way services throughout the past 6 weeks.

Aran McMahon says Cafe Rua on New Antrim Street will reopen as a restaurant from Friday, while Rua on Spencer street will remain open as a take-away cafe and deli downstairs, but the former restaurant upstairs, is now to open as a Christmas Hamper Shop, providing locally made and sourced goods.

Aran says the ongoing lockdowns since last March have been difficult for most businesses but he told Midwest News that it’s been worthwhile staying open and meeting the demands of loyal customers.