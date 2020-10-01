Four more people have died of Covid-19 in the Republic and there are 442 new cases.

170 are in Dublin, with 47 in Cork, 28 in Donegal and 23 in Meath.

Elsewhere there are 21 new cases in Galway, 20 in Monaghan, 14 in Clare, 12 in Roscommon, 11 in Laois, 11 in Longford, 10 in Cavan, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Tipperary, nine in Kildare, eight in Wicklow, five in Louth and five in Wexford with the remaining 28 cases in nine counties.

The total number of cases is 36,597 and the death toll has risen to 1,806.