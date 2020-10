Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe shouldn't have gone to the controversial golf dinner in Galway but he shouldn't be made resign.

That's the finding of a report into the controversy which is due to be published this evening.

It's understood former Chief Justice Susan Denham feels it would be disproportionate for Mr Woulfe to resign over the controversy.

Golfgate led to the resignations of Dara Calleary as Agriculture Minister and Phil Hogan as EU Commissioner.