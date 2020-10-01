A former RTE producer has appeared in court in Dublin charged with 17 child abuse offences.

58 year old Kieran Creaven with an address at Adelaide Street in Dun Laoghaire but originally from Ballinasloe in Galway is due back in court next week.

Kieran Creaven was brought before the Dublin District Court this afternoon where the Judge heard he was arrested at 8.15 this morning at his home.

He is facing 17 charges including two counts of sexual assault of a child outside the State, three counts of exploitation of a child inside the State, and five counts of possession of child abuse images.

The offences are alleged to have happened in 2014 and 2017.

When he was charged and cautioned at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station this morning he replied 'no response until I've spoken with my solicitor'.

Mr Creaven was remanded in custody with consent to bail with a surety of € 10,000 and a number of strict conditions.

They include that he sign on every day at a Garda station and he refrains from using Facebook or Skype.