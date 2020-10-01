No counties will be moved up a level of restrictions today after a decision from NPHET.

However, there will be further nationwide restrictions on visitors to people’s homes.

The rules are to change meaning people can have no more than six people from ONE other household in your home at any one time.

It's in a bid to reduce community transmission caused by gatherings in houses and apartments.

There had been some speculation that Galway, Roscommon, Cork and Monaghan may have been moved up a level but that doesn't appear to be the case at the moment.