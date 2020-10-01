The majority of women who gave birth at Mayo University Hospital said they had an overall positive maternity experience. 74% said their maternity care was good or very good, compared with 85% nationally.

That’s according to the results of the National Maternity Experience Survey 2020. Nationally it showed that most women had a positive experience of maternity care. However, a number of areas needing improvement were identified, including provision of information on mental health, involvement in decision-making, and support with feeding

However, women who gave birth at Mayo University Hospital rated their antenatal care below the national average. Their ratings of all other stages of care were close to the national average.