The National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) is issuing a final reminder to anyone resident in Ireland with a UK / NI driving licence that they need to exchange it now, as their UK/NI licence will not be valid to drive here after 31 December 2020.

While the UK has left the EU, a transition period was agreed that allowed for the exchange of driving licences to continue. That transition period ends on the 31st of December 2020. If you are resident in Ireland and using a UK licence to drive it will no longer be valid to drive in Ireland after this date.

It’s necessary to have a valid driving licence, and you can legally drive in Ireland by exchanging a UK licence for an Irish driving licence.

To exchange your licence, you must complete a licence application form and present it, the correct fee and your UK licence at any NDLS centre. You must make an appointment online at www.ndls.ie to attend any of the 36 NDLS centres.

Visitors to Ireland holding a UK/NI licence, will continue to be entitled to drive in Ireland as a visitor with their existing driving licence. Visitors won’t be required to carry an International Driving Permit in order to drive here so long as they carry their UK/NI driving licence with them.