The Department of Health's Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan will return to his post next week.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says he's looking forward to working with Dr Holohan, who stepped back from his role in July as his wife was receiving palliative care.

Dr Holohan had become a well-known figure during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, as he recommended strict measures to tackle the virus, including the national lockdown.