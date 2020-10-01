Health officials are meeting to discuss whether further Covid-19 restrictions are needed around the country.

The 14-day incidence rate for both Roscommon and Monaghan have jumped to over 100, while Cork and Galway have also been earmarked as areas of concern.

It follows warnings that the virus is spreading like a 'forest fire' across the entire country, with Dr Ronan Glynn warning that all counties are going in the wrong direction.

The latest figures show Roscommon's 14-day incidence of the virus is now 102 per 100,000 people,with a rate of 73 in Galway, 29 in Sligo, 26.8 in Mayo and the rate in Leitrim has fallen to 12.5 per 100,000 population.

Currently just two counties - Dublin and Donegal - are on level 3 restrictions, while NPHET will today decide if other areas should also be moved to level 3.