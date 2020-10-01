A man remains in Garda custody today in Castlerea, after three loaded guns were recovered from a car which was stopped by Garda on Main Street last night.

As a result of an operation into illegal crime gang activities, Gardai attached to the Roscommon / Longford division stopped a car at about 8.30pm, and found three fully loaded pistols.

A man in his early 30's was arrested at the scene, and is being detained at Castlerea Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, for unlawful possession of firearms.

Gardai conducted follow-up searches at a location in Castlerea town last night, during which a small quantity of heroin was seized.