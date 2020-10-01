"Stay safe, stay strong and stay separate" - that's the message from the Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council in a new appeal, calling on people across the county to play their part in the fight against Covid-19.

Mayo County Council, together with the HSE and An Garda Síochána, have launched a new video calling on everyone in Mayo to play their part individually, in a bid to curtail the growing trend of cases.

Former Mayo footballer Andy Moran and international athlete Maeve Gallagher feature in the video, reminding people to reduce their social contacts, wash hands regularly, wear masks where required and keep a 2 metre distance from others.

The Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council Richard Finn says this new appeal calls on everyone across the county to play their part in battling the Covid-10 pandemic.

The video can be viewed on https://youtu.be/Lsp5bA5EdBM