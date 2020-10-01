Mayo is doing well at present in terms of the numbers of people contracting Covid 19, our neighbours Galway and Roscommon are not doing so well, that was the view expressed by Castlebar Fianna Fail councillor Al McDonnell at yesterday’s monthly meeting of Castlebar Municipal District and he insisted that now is the time that we must remain vigilant.

The councillor highlighted complaints he has been receiving from the public about students in Castlebar gathering and socialising during their breaks, outside of school, and on the way home from school – not adhering to the Covid restrictions.

He said these wonderful young people generally conduct themselves very well around the county town, but he said they are inclined to gather in groups outside their schools and fail to adhere to two metre social distancing and often without wearing masks.

He said they appear to think that the virus is not a problem directly to themselves, but of course, they are going home to family homes where there may be a member of the household more vulnerable to the virus,

Councillors agreed to write to the Principals and Boards of Management of the three secondary schools in town and ask them to encourage their students to adhere to Covid regulations both outside and inside their schools.

The councillor outlined his concerns to Midwest News