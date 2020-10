Traffic travelling along the N5 through Tulsk today will experience some traffic delays due to roadworks.

Roadworks have been ongoing on the N5 at Tulsk for a while now. However, today works are taking place at the crossroads in Tulsk today (1st October 2020) which will affect the N5 Westport to Dublin road along with the N61, Roscommon to Sligo route.

A Traffic Management System is in place (stop/go) with delays expected on all sides.