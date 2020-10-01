The Minister for Education Norma Foley will address the Dail this afternoon after mistakes were discovered in the Leaving Cert's calculated grades.

It emerged yesterday that 6,500 students were marked down over errors in the algorithm.

The Department of Education has said students who get better course offers as a result of the new grades will be accommodated.

But Irish Universities Association says moving students from one course to another won't be possible in some cases.

The Leaving Cert students impacted by these errors must be catered for by the Department of Education and the CAO - that's according to Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice.

The Independent TD says that, if this requires additional course places, then they must be provided.

And if a student receives an improved CAO offer on the back of this announcement, but chooses to defer for a year, then they must be guaranteed to gain entry to the course- regardless of any potential point increases.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says the Department needs to ensure that every student who was impacted by the errors is accommodated in the coming days.