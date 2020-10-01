Of the 19 CCTV cameras installed around the town of Castlebar, only 6 are working at present.

The situation was highlighted at a meeting of the Castlebar Municipal District yesterday by FG Councillor Ger Deere, who pointed out that the CCTV system is a vital tool for Gardai in apprehending criminals and solving crime.

Councillor Deere asked if it's up to the local authority to maintain the cameras, and if a system can be put in place to ensure faulty CCTV cameras are repaired as soon as possible.