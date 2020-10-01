The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet this morning to analyse the spread of Covid-19 across the country.

Health officials are monitoring Galway, Roscommon, Cork and Monaghan, but the Acting Chief Medical Officer says it is close to becoming 'a national issue'.

429 cases of the virus were reported yesterday, with one new death.

28 of the new cases were in Galway.

The latest county by county breakdown shows Galway at 736 cases - that's an increase of 222 confirmed cases over the past month.

Mayo's total number of confirmed cases now stands at 648 - an increase of 60 over the past month, with 445 cases in Roscommon, 180 in Sligo and 116 in Co Leitrim.

Latest HSE figures show 121 patients with confirmed Covid-19 are now in hospitals across the country, with 22 patients in Intensive Care units.

Dr Ronan Glynn says the 'window of opportunity' for this not to become a national issue is closing: