On 14th March 2017, Niamh Fitzpatrick’s life fell apart. Her beloved sister Captain Dara Fitzpatrick was killed in the crash of Rescue 116 off the coast of Mayo in the early hours of the morning. A psychologist for nearly thirty years, Niamh was forced to deal with the incomprehensible grief which followed, grief that she had helped clients through for years. In her new book ‘Tell Me the Truth About Loss’, Niamh writes with beautiful honesty about how she navigated her way through the initial shock, and how she continues to manage that loss to this day.