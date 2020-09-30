The Education Minister Norma Foley has apologised this evening for errors in the Leaving Cert calculated grades system, that will impact the grades of some 6,500 students.

A mistake in one line of code in predictive grades meant 7,200 lower grades were given, while a small number of students were given higher grades.

They will not be downgraded - while texts have been going out this evening to students who may have a grade revised upwards.

At a press conference this evening, Education Minister Norma Foley said it's a mistake that should never have happened:

However, Mayo TD Rose Conway-Walsh has criticised the Education Minister for explaining the errors in a press conference this evening, rather than coming into the Dail to take questions from TDs on what went wrong.

Deputy Conway-Walsh, who's Sinn Fein's spokesperson on Higher Education, says blaming the error on one line of code is not acceptable.

She told Midwest News this evening that it's a complete debacle for the Government...