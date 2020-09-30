Stormy conditions are set to hit the country over the coming days.

Storm Alex has been named by the French met office.

Met Eireann has warned that the storm is set to bring wet and windy conditions across France, Britain and Ireland later this week.

The storm will hit France between Thursday night and Friday morning, with strong gusts of wind expected to reach Ireland later that day.

Heavy rainfall will then spread across Ireland on Saturday with a risk of flooding, as well as strong to gale force winds along coastal areas.