A Mayo farmer is celebrating after his herd recorded a number of rare births.

Four heifers belonging to Joseph Ryan have given birth to seven calves between them in the last fortnight.

One animal had triplets, another had twins, with individual calves born to the other heifers.

Mr Ryan, who farms in Castlereagh, near Ballindine, bought the heifers from a neighbour in 2018.

The likelihood of a heifer having triplets is said to be one in 150,000.

All seven calves are said to be in good health.